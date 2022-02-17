Coach Billy Napier breaks down the addition of tight end Arlis Boardingham

It may have taken Florida longer to put the finishing touches on its 2022 signing class than most schools, but it’s finally wrapped up. Gators coach Billy Napier concluded his first recruiting class with four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham who selected UF over Oregon. Last Friday when he met with media, Napier explained why he coveted the West Coast prospect.

“Arlis is a unique athlete,” he said. “If you watch the tape closely, he’s really playing receiver, playing inside ‘backer and outside ‘backer. He was 6-3 and quarter, 235 on the visit and really has some growth potential.”

The Gators project him to be a tight end where they loaded up this cycle with other tight ends like Tony Livingston and Hayden Hansen. Napier signed three players at this position because he likes to utilize 12 personnel on offense.

He also believes Boardingham is a potential mismatch for defenses. Napier pointed out his ability on the track. He ran an 11.4 in the 100-meter dash as a junior and thinks he can better that mark this spring.

Either way, Napier and his staff are high on Boardingham’s potential.

“He can run the full route tree as a receiver if you watch the tape,” Napier said. “He has some play strength and physicality on defense, so my experience would say those equate to a mismatch-type of player that we’ll be able to use him a lot of different ways on offense. He’s a very intelligent kid.”

Related

Florida football re-offers this 4-star defensive lineman This 5-star defensive lineman is visiting Florida in March Coaching changes have Florida in the race for Arch Manning Top 2024 running back decommits from Gators Another 4-star defensive back is planning to visit Florida

List

Florida's top 10 recruiting targets in 2023, per On3

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.