Coach Beth Torina frustrated LSU softball isn’t hosting a super regional

LSU had the benefit of hosting this weekend in the regional round of the NCAA softball tournament, and that proved to be quite an advantage as the Tigers easily went 3-0 to punch their ticket to the super regionals.

Now, coach Beth Torina’s team heads to face No. 8 Stanford on the road in the super regional round, but Torina is a bit frustrated that No. 9-seeded LSU isn’t hosting this coming weekend as a top-eight seed.

She pointed to LSU’s RPI, which leads the SEC at No. 4 nationally, as a metric that indicates the Tigers should have been seeded hire.

“I will say, I’ve been asked a lot about being the ninth seed and I haven’t commented on it,” Torina said, per WAFB’s Jacques Doucet. “I think our team’s resume was really strong, I’m not sure why we’re going to be going on the road. I think we had every number in this season that says that we shouldn’t have been. I think we did all the things we needed to do for this committee.

“I don’t know if we deserved more or didn’t, but it’s disappointing a bit. But I know the team’s excited, I know they’re ready for the next opportunity. We’ve done it the hard way many times, that’s kind of how we like to do it around here.”

. @LSUsoftball head coach Beth Torina says her team is excited about traveling to Stanford for the Super Regional, but is also adamant #LSU should be hosting. pic.twitter.com/JsVJT6jLmG — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 20, 2024

Host or not, the Tigers will look to clinch their first berth at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2017 when they head out west for a three-game series against the Cardinal this coming weekend.

