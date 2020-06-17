Coach Anthony Lynn acknowledges Colin Kaepernick is on the Chargers' radar

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team's radar. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)

The Chargers plan to enter the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback, but coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s radar.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that he supports Kaepernick and encouraged a team to sign the former San Francisco 49er.

Lynn said Kaepernick, 32, is “probably on the workout list” for the Chargers in the event they decide to pursue another quarterback.

At the moment Taylor is the starter, with Justin Herbert — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft — and Stick Easton behind him.

“I’m very confident with the three quarterbacks I have,” Lynn said. “But you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

Lynn said the team has not been in contact with Kaepernick’s representatives and has no plans to work him out at this time.

He did indicate that could change if the situation at quarterback changes, likely meaning an injury.

After 14 seasons with Philip Rivers as the starter, the Chargers are transitioning to an offense that will employ more mobility at the position, another reason Kaepernick could be an option.

“Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system we’re going to be running,” Lynn said.