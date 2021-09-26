Coach Andy Reid taken off in ambulance after Chiefs' loss to Chargers, per reports

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday after falling ill following his team's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's James Palmer and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Reid did not address media after the game after falling ill, the Chiefs said. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub answered questions instead.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub said. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and the Chiefs lost two fumbles as Kansas City fell to 1-2.

“(Reid) came in and talked to us and he seemed fine on the sideline, as well,” Mahomes said after the game.

After the game, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted: "I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!

