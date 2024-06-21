Co-ed high school teams. A part of the future?

It only takes one pebble to cause ripples in the water. This pebble happened in a high school in Southern New York.

A high school girl wanted to play football for her school, the coaches made the goal harder to reach. Essentially, she had to jump through hoops — which included writing an essay of why she wanted to play for the team — to be able to play football.

This was brought up to the New York State Education Department (NYSED), which looked into the matter and moved to make it easier for girls to play tackle football.

These changes had an effect of removing phrases in the bylaws, such as “significant adverse effect,” which would allow boys to potentially play on a girls team (or vice versa) if their school didn’t provide the sport for their gender.

This is something that’s making a mountain out of a molehill. Or rather, fix one leak and another one springs up.

This all was brought for in the proposed amendment to make it easier for girls to play football and remove key phrasing such as “significant adverse effect.”

“In 2022, the Department learned that a female student who attended a nonpublic high school was subjected to multiple requirements to which male students were not subjected before being allowed to participate on the boy’s football team.

“The student was required to pass the Presidential Physical Fitness test, undergo a health examination that included the Tanner Sexuality Maturity Rating,3 submit a written statement of interest, and receive a determination of eligibility to play on the team after a panel evaluation.”

To read the proposal in full visit: https://tinyurl.com/msdjacb7

Earlier this week, I sat down with Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk to address my own concerns and learn more about what could be coming.

This problem arose from outside the jurisdiction of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). In fact, Walentuk said, Section VII hasn’t had any issues with this, noting that numerous girls have played tackle football in the section.

This spring, (the NYSED) released their guidance and they definitely made it so that it would be a much simpler process for a young lady to play football, but in doing so, what they did is they opened up this huge hole in the reverse direction,” Walentuk said. “That’s when a male wants to play on a female team.”

“There used to be wording in the regulation called significant adverse effect. and if the school or the section felt that there would be a significant adverse effect if that male would play on the female team, then they could deny the request,” Walentuk said. “What the state has done now, they’ve gotten rid of that language.”

It begs the question: If it isn’t broken, why fix it?

Basically, any sport a school offers to one gender, but doesn’t offer it to the other, they could become mixed if this passes.

Think tackle football, flag football or volleyball. These sports are primarily offered to one gender.

A better example would be Ticonderoga or Moriah, as they offer only girl’s soccer. If this amendment is passed, it would open up the possibility of boys joining the teams.

Consider if your daughter was playing volleyball, what would you think if you went to watch and saw a 6’4” boy on the other side?

One nugget that’s slipping through is the NYSED is making baseball and softball separate entities. This means there is potential that a boy could not like his baseball coach, quit the team and join the softball team.

I’m not saying these will happen. I’m saying there’s potential.

Across the state, including NYSPHSAA, people have stood up to offer suggestions to smooth over the wording.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas is one of them.

In a signed letter to the New York State Education Department, Zayas wrote

“NYSPSAA fully supports providing access in a less restrictive manner to female student-athletes to promote participation by the historically underrepresented gender in a fair competitive environment. NYSPHSAA also recognizes that combining genders for competition purposes should be done carefully and cautiously to avoid negatively impacting female participation opportunities.

“NYSPHSAA recommends adopting an objective criterion for determining “significant adverse effect” for students and schools to rely upon when a male is interested in participating on a female team. For more than a decade, Pennsylvania has successfully utilized specific criteria for determining when teams can be mixed gendered.”

“I still have enough faith in the system, and there’s enough people out there that are politically connected, that have an understanding of high school athletics that I cannot see this policy as written, being approved by the Board of Regents,” Walentuk said.

“Yeah, I understand they’re trying to be progressive, they’re trying to make it a one size fits all measure.”

It is not just the possibility of co-ed sports that’s being discussed. But, there’s a proposal to remove the athletic placement process. This means that it would be possible for 7th and 8th graders to try out for junior varsity or varsity teams, by the school’s invitation.

“If I were to talk to one of these policymakers, I would ask, ‘Did you consult the experts on this? Did you consult the pediatricians that are well versed,’ Walentuk said.

“For the longest time there were objective measures you had to complete. You needed to be able to run a mile this fast or do this many pushups. It was completely objective. You had to pass four out of the five tests.”

With the state making these changes, it’s opening up the system for potential litigation.

Does a school step in and block a boy from playing on a girls team? If they do so, they’re going in direct opposition to what the NYSED is proposing.

Do they need to talk to their lawyers to make sure they’re following every guideline in this amendment and in Title IX? They should. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

“There are ongoing discussions between the NYSPHSAA and NYSED to add amendments to the policy changes,” Walentuk said. These talks have been positive with both sides working to address the concerns. Everyone wants to see interscholastic competition where boys and girls are given the opportunity to thrive.”

The only problem is that under this new system, 800 NYSPHSAA schools would have to adapt. There’s no guarantee these schools will follow the same model.

All-in-all, all schools across New York are going to be dealing with more work - and more headaches - in the near future if this passes through unchanged.

I’m not naive to think changes will be halted. The ammendment will bring changes to high school sports as we know it.

But how much is to be determined.

People like Zayas are offering opinions on how to properly care for high school sports, because the way it currently stands endangers girls athletics.

These measures are still being discussed and talked about in a 60-day public discussion period. Parents, students or any individual can submit questions or concerns to: Angelic Johnson-Dingle, Deputy Commissioner, NYS Education Department in the Office of P-12 Education.

Opinions can be voiced to Regcomments@nysed.gov

I think this is something everyone should voice their opinion about. Good and bad.