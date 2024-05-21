Co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson's Georgia football deal has big pay boost

Georgia football co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson agreed to a deal that has him under contract for three seasons and includes a significant increase in pay entering his second season.

Robinson will get a $200,000 increase to bring his annual pay from $1.3 million to $1.5 million on July 1, 2025, according to a memorandum of understanding effective Jan. 11 obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald.

That pay after his first Georgia season will nearly double the $800,000 Robinson was being paid as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach when he was hired from Georgia in January.

Robinson also was to receive a $200,000 “lump-sum payment” within 45 days of execution of the MOU, as well as a $20,000 relocation expense stipend.

Robinson is coaching the safeties and nickel backs for the Bulldogs.

The MOU was signed by Robinson on Jan. 15, the same date reports surfaced by ESPN.com and others that Robinson interviewed for the Alabama defensive coordinator job. It runs through June 30, 2027.

According to the agreement, if Robinson leaves to become a head coach or coordinator with play-calling duties in the SEC, ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 or in the NFL, he would owe Georgia:

—$300,000 before the end of the 2024 season

—$200,000 after the end of the 2024 season and before the end of the 2025 season

—$100,000 after the final game of the 2025 season and before the end of the 2026 season

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Travaris Robinson gets big pay boost during his Georgia football deal