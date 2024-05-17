CNU softball opens up NCAA tournament play with 4-1 win over John Jay

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Kate Alger struck out 14 batters and had a no-hitter heading into the seventh inning as Christopher Newport opened up NCAA tournament play with a 4-1 win over John Jay College.

CNU started the scoring in the second inning when Caroline Pollack drove in Jules Donnelly.

Katie Currin added RBI doubles in the third and fifth innings for the Captains who next play Ramapo College at 11 a.m. Friday at 11:00.

