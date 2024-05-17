CNU baseball and softball and Virginia Wesleyan softball advance in NCAA Tournament play

(WAVY) – It was a very busy and successful day for Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan on Friday.

In the Division III softball tournament, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Lebanon Valley 9-0.

The Marlins used a seven-run second inning, highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Alison Pollack, to advance to Saturday’s region final.

A dominating win after a self described lackadaisical effort on Thursday.

“I think we came out flat yesterday,” sophomore Pollack said. “The other teams didn’t know who we are and I think we set the tone for the regional and this is our house and that’s what Virginia Wesleyan softball is all about.”

The Marlins are scheduled to next play on Saturday at 1:00.

In Newport News softball regional, Christopher Newport cruised to its 17h consecutive victory after defeating Ramapo College 7-4.

The Captains move on to their region final on Saturday at 11:00.

The CNU baseball team opened up play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday as well. The Captains rallied to defeat Immaculata 3-2 in 15 innings.

Josh Reinhold drove in the game-winning run in a game that lasted four hours and eight minutes.

CNU moves on and is scheduled to play again on Saturday at 12:00.

