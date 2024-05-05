CNU baseball and softball teams clinch regular season, will host conference tournaments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In a big day at Christopher Newport, the baseball and softball teams both earned wins in their respective regular season finales and in doing so, both teams clinched regular season titles.

In baseball, the Captains defeated Salisbury 6-1 behind a 14-strikeout complete game from Dylan Weber.

“It was the biggest game of the year for us and I just wanted to come out and give our guys the best chance,” Weber said. “I had to give it all I could.”

CNU will host its conference tournament next week.

The CNU softball team needed a double header sweep over Salisbury to clinch its regular season title.

After winning game one, NCU got a sixth inning home run from Jules Donnelly as the Captains secured the sweep following a 3-2 win in game two.

“I knew with two innings left we had a good chance at putting a run on the board,” coach Keith Parr said. “It was just a matter of how it was going to come and obviously it was a big hit, a difference maker.

The CNU softball team will host its conference tournament as well.

