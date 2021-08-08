CNN anchor calls for new Covid variants to be named after Republican governor

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Jim Acosta has called for new Covid variants to be named after GOP politicians (AFP via Getty Images)
Jim Acosta has called for new Covid variants to be named after GOP politicians (AFP via Getty Images)

CNN anchor Jim Acosta has suggested the next variant of Covid-19 to emerge should be named after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Acosta tore into “anti-science” Republican politicians in states with surging cases of the Delta variant who are sending mixed messages to the public about getting vaccinated.

In Florida, which now makes up a fifth of new cases in the United States, Mr Acosta said Mr DeSantis was “prolonging” the pandemic after he banned schools from issuing mask mandates as children head back to school next week.

“People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs,” Mr Acosta said on his Saturday afternoon CNN show.

“They’re not owning anybody, but they may end up owning the pandemic because they’re prolonging it.

“Perhaps it’s time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them. Instead of the Delta variant, why not call it the DeSantis variant.”

Mr Acosta also cited Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading misinformation about mask mandates and vaccinations.

“The nation remains divided between states fighting the virus and states fighting the science. States led by politicians who know better.”

New cases surged to more than 100,000 across the United States last week to figures not seen since the winter surge.

In June, the country had been averaging about 11,000 cases a day. By Thursday, that figure had skyrocketed to 107,143.

Cases of the hyper-transmissable Delta variant are spreading unchecked through unvaccinated populations in states such as Texas, Florida, and Louisiana.

Doctors in Austin, Texas, where an emergency siren usually reserved to warn of natural disasters was activated on Saturday, have warned that hospitals have become overrun.

Read More

Former top DOJ official testifies about deputy’s efforts to aid Trump in overturning election

Zuckerberg's cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules

Belarus sees a year of fierce repression after disputed vote

Recommended Stories

  • Photos show the Martha's Vineyard that welcomed guests to former President Barack Obama's scaled-down 60th birthday bash

    The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Infrastructure bill clears Senate in bipartisan vote but final passage remains uncertain

    The “historic” $1trillion infrastructure package is inching closer to becoming law with bipartisan support

  • Pennsylvania’s 15th opioid disaster declaration to be the last, lawmakers say

    Legislators will not extend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster declaration when it expires Aug. 26, leaders from the House and Senate said Thursday.

  • Data scientist who clashed with DeSantis returns to Florida, preparing to run against Matt Gaetz

    A little over a year after she was fired as the manager of Florida’s coronavirus dashboard, Rebekah Jones is returning to the state to run for Congress against Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Washington.

  • White House steels itself for fight over ATF nominee

    The White House is steeling itself for a battle over President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department’s gun agency as allegations of racist remarks and incomplete disclosures call into question his ability to oversee the enforcement body.

  • Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off amid rising COVID-19 cases

    South Dakota's annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off Friday, with at least 700,000 people expected to descend on the state during the 10-day rendezvous for bikers and motorcyclists, AP reports.Flashback: Hundreds of rallygoers were infected last year at Sturgis, accounting for 19% of all new cases in the U.S. for a monthlong period, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: This year's ev

  • Andrew Cuomo: Why is the NY Governor under pressure to resign?

    Democrats, including President Biden, have called for the New York governor to go.

  • China warns of 'countermeasures' after US confirms $750 million arms sale to Taiwan

    China warned the United States could face "countermeasures" following President Joe Biden's approval of a $750 million arms sale for Taiwan as Beijing ramps up its commitment to a "one-China" policy.

  • Is Biden Screwing This Up?

    We're in a do-or-die moment on climate legislation. Six months into his term, is Biden getting the job done?

  • 'Always working': Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

    After more than six months of work combating the coronavirus, negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and repairing the U.S. image abroad, President Joe Biden should be heading out on vacation and a traditional August break from Washington. “Every president is always working no matter where they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, explaining that presidents can't ever really tune out.

  • Pelosi mentions SC’s Norman’s COVID diagnosis a week after he sues over mask mandate

    “Sadly, one of our colleagues who is suing me for making people wear masks ... has been diagnosed,” said Speaker Pelosi.

  • Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

    The leader of the Wiscocnsin Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas Friday demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she called a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the state's 2020 presidential results. Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen sent the subpoenas to Milwaukee and Brown counties. Brandtjen and other Wisconsin Republicans traveled to that state in June to observe the review.

  • DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from election conspiracies

    The Department of Homeland Security said there's been an uptick in online calls for violence related to election conspiracy theories.Driving the news: "Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," per a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin first obtained by ABC News.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Over the last few

  • Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

  • Ambulance ‘strike teams’ coming to relieve Kansas City region hospitals stretched by COVID

    Missouri initially sent ambulances to the Springfield area, where they’ve taken over 200 patients as far as four hours away to relieve local hospital strain.

  • Lexington mulch fire produces smoke, ties up some firefighters for hours

    You might see and smell smoke if you are in the area, the Lexington Fire Department said.

  • Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

    Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form that employees will need to fill out confirming whether they have been fully vaccinated against the virus, adding legal teeth to the president's mandate. Federal employees won't be following the honor system but will instead be required to acknowledge that making a “knowing and willful false statement on this form can be punished by fine or imprisonment or both.”

  • New laws aim to provide better access to feminine hygiene products in Illinois

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a package of bills into law to try to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in Illinois.