CNM, UNM, NMSU mandate vaccines, masks while indoors

Aug. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In response to the recent surge in the coronavirus infection rate, Central New Mexico Community College announced it is requiring that all 20,000 full- and part-time students be vaccinated no later than Oct. 1, even if they've already had COVID.

The vaccination policy also extends to all of CNM's nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

According to the directive, posted on the CNM website, documentation of the individual's COVID-19 vaccination must be provided.

Exemptions will be made for medical reasons or religious beliefs.

Students, faculty and staff who are not vaccinated by Oct. 1, are subject to twice-a-week COVID testing at their own cost.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for students attending online classes.

In addition, all vaccinated students, faculty and staff, and those exempt from vaccination, must wear a mask while indoors at all times.

"This requirement is subject to change based on updated guidance from the New Mexico Department of Health and the CDC," the policy reads.

The University of New Mexico recently issued a similar mandate, requiring that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated no later than Sept. 30 in order to gain access to UNM facilities.

Likewise, New Mexico State University said in a news release Friday that it is giving all students and employees at NMSU system campuses and facilities statewide until the end of September to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination.

Those who do not will have to undergo weekly testing, for which the university will not reimburse people. NMSU has, however, provided information to students and employees about free testing that is available throughout the community.

In addition, all students and employees will be required to wear masks when indoors at all NMSU system properties. Student exemptions can be made for medical and religious reasons by contacting the office of the dean of students; requests for employee exemptions can be made through the Office of Institutional Equity.