CMU splits double-header against CSU Pueblo, Denver Nuggets blowout Atlanta Hawks

Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Hitting on the right sleepers could be the key to a fantasy championship. Fred Zinkie highlights seven hitters to consider late in drafts.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
These pitchers have the fantasy baseball community split. Scott Pianowski highlights each one and gives his take on what their outlooks will likely be.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
After an NHL trade deadline with plenty of player movement, check out these skaters who could upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.