CMU split the series against CSU Pueblo, CMU softball extends winning streak to 21 games and more.
The Thunderwolves took care of business in game four coming out on top 12-2 splitting the series against CMU. CMU softball would go on to win the second game of their double header 12-3 pushing their streak to 21 games. CMU women’s lacrosse team bounced back from their lost Friday against Regis they would respond with a 15-11 victory over Colorado Springs.
