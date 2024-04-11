How CMU Softball has won 21 games in a row

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —21 wins in a row.

I don’t know about you but I think that’s pretty darn impressive.

But for head coach Mercedes Bohte, it’s nothing she hasn’t expected.

“We should have won the last 20 or so games with the teams we were facing,” Coach Bohte said. “The number, I’ve seen it a lot higher here as I’ve coached the team here with 37 wins in a row.”

“That was a special team in 2018. I get the same feeling with this team.”

And this is a team with National Championship aspirations.

“I came here to win a national championship… so that’s the goal,” said junior infielder Myah Arrieta – who’s currently second in the nation with 38 home runs this season.

“We’re all on the same page. We’re all trying to win a Natty. I mean that’s the end goal but we’re all playing for each other.”

And the Mavs are motivated by what they didn’t accomplish last season.

“I mean last year we had several injuries, illnesses, everything in the book you name it, we faced it. Last year it was just [a] very unfortunate year,” said Arrieta.

And now the Mavs are just a win away from tying last year’s entire season win total with at least 12 games remaining.

“This year coming in, I think we set the expectation to win every game. Mercy Rule the teams we should and just play good ball and play for each other.”

CMU knows the importance of keeping their winning ways going this weekend when they’ll be in Denver to battle the Roadrunners of MSU Denver – a team right there with them atop the standings:

“Metro, they’re a good team. They’re coached well they have some good athletes on there,” said Bohte.

“They have different strengths than us. I think our strengths are better than theirs but it’s a big thing for the region. It’s a good weekend for us to make a statement. Prove that we’re the better team… and show that we’re the best team in the conference.”

Yeah, this is a confident group but more than anything this team just has fun.

“Everyone is just out there wanting to have a great time and just play softball… and just have fun,” said redshirt senior outfielder Illiana Mendoza.

“I think this is the funnest season I’ve ever had so I think just stressing that to the girls… I don’t know but the 21-win game streak… what’s more fun than that?”

