CMU Softball helps make Challenger Baseball a success

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The streaking Colorado Mesa softball team took a break from winning games to help special needs baseball players have the time of their lives.

A day after winning their 21st straight game, the Mavs were out at Canyon View cheering on the great kids of Special Olympics Colorado and Challenger Baseball for Opening Day.

“Going on a streak is crazy but it’s really not what’s important,” said CMU catcher Ally Distler. “This kinda stuff is important and just getting to know who’s around in our community and connecting with kids.”

Challenger Baseball will be going on every Monday at Canyon View Park for the next six weeks.

