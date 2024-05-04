CMU Softball eliminated from RMAC tourney with heart-breaking loss to MSU Denver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With a spot in the RMAC semifinal on the line, Colorado Mesa Softball came inches away from advancing.

With Ava Fugate at first and Ally Distler at the plate in the bottom of the 7th, CMU trailed 6-5. One hit away from a walk-off. And Distler belted a ball way deep and over the wall….. foul… juuust foul.

In fact, the Mavs had four would-be big hits that came mere inches from being fair all in the 7th. Had any of those gone fair, I’d likely be writing a different story right now.

In the end, Chloe Valdez – who hit a huge 3-run shot in the 5th to get CMU within one – grounded out to second ending the Mavs’ RMAC championship hopes.

CMU’s season is not over yet – or is it?

Well, we don’t know yet.

It’s all up to the eyes of the NCAA Div-II Softball committee – which will select the top eight teams from the RMAC and Lone Star Conferences to compete in the South Central Regional.

In the latest rankings released prior to the conference tournaments on Monday, CMU ranked 6th.

How much CMU’s two tournament losses (8-0 to Regis Thursday & 6-5 to MSU Denver Friday) will matter to the committee remains to be seen.

We shall find out Monday when the Final Rankings and Bracket is set.

