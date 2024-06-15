How CMU’s Olvia Cummins made the Olympics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Whether it be the support of her National Champion CMU Cycling team or the encouragement from World Champions, Cummins has the will, drive, talent and support system needed to make Paris 2024.

Now Cummins – the youngest on Team USA Women’s cycling by about seven years at age 20 – is coming for Gold.

Hear from Colorado Mesa’s first active student-athlete to compete on the world’s biggest stage in the video above.

