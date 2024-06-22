CMU’s McKenna Clingman: The Nation’s Best at Goat Tying

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Goat Tying is a truly fascinating sport.

It’s not easy to jump off a horse traveling 30mph, stop yourself, grab a goat, then tie the goat’s legs together using a rope or string. All within seven seconds.

Not only is not easy it’s downright insane. I couldn’t do it if you gave me 24 hours.

Well, Colorado Mesa’s McKenna Clingman became CMU Rodeo’s first national champion. And she solidified herself as the best at goat tying in the nation.

Watch above to learn about this crazy sport and here McKenna’s great story.

