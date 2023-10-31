CMU investigating if Michigan football's Connor Stalions was on sideline for MSU game

Central Michigan University is reportedly investigating images of what appear to be Connor Stalions — the suspended former Michigan football staffer who has found himself at the epicenter of U-M’s illegal scouting and sign stealing scandal — on the sideline at CMU's season-opening game earlier this season at Michigan State.

Multiple media outlets report that CMU athletic director Amy Folan has said: "We are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them. As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

Text messages and voicemails left by the Free Press seeking comment for Folan and three CMU spokespeople were not immediately returned. A U-M spokesman said "that is not something that I can comment on" via text, while an MSU spokesperson have not responded to attempts at contact to the Free Press.

The photos, which began making rounds on the internet Monday evening, have not yet been confirmed to be Stalions, however they appear to show a man wearing CMU coaches gear with a pass around his neck which reads “VB” on the back, which stands for "visitors bench" — at MSU games, that requires presenting identification.

The man, believed to be Stalions, is also wearing CMU hat and sunglasses in the picture and seen at various times holding a clipboard.

Many online have pointed out wearing sunglasses at a night game is particularly suspicious, however for what it’s worth, the away bench at Spartan Stadium faces west, which would be looking into the sun as it sets for a night game in early September.

Last week, ESPN reported Stalions purchased tickets to at least 35 total games which featured 12 Big Ten teams and several other potential College Football Playoff teams in the past three years. It was initially believed he did not attend games in person himself, rather would forward the tickets to accomplices.

In a separate report by the Washington Post, an outside unknown investigative firm looked into Michigan's program and found evidence that the alleged scouting trips had a paper trail and were budgeted for up to $15,000 this year.

A 2013 graduate of Lake Orion High School and 2017 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Stalions first began with U-M football as a volunteer assistant coach in 2015. In 2022, he was hired into the recruiting department as an "administrative assistant," and was paid $55,000 annually. He was placed on paid leave on Oct. 20.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, for his part, has not been proven to be connected to Stalions or the alleged plot in anyway. Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the alleged plot.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said in a statement when the story first surfaced. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.

"No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules."

