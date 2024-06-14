CMU Cyclist Olivia Cummins qualifies for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Mesa Cyclist Olivia Cummins is headed to France this Summer!

Cummins found out today that she has been selected for Team USA’s Women’s Track Cycling team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Cummins will become the first active student-athlete at Colorado Mesa to compete in an Olympic games.

A native of Fort Collins, Cummins helped lead the Mavs Women’s Cycling team to Gold at the Collegiate National Championships in October 2023.

She will compete in the Track Cycling Team Pursuit event in Versailles, France on August 7th streaming on Peacock.

Congratulations, Olivia!

