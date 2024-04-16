CMU Basketball names ex-NBA head coach Mike Dunlap as their new leader

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mavs have got their guy.

And their guy – Mike Dunlap – certainly does not lack experience.

CMU today announced the hiring of Dunlap to be their new head Men’s Basketball coach.

A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Dunlap spent one season (2012-13) as the head coach of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

He’s the only coach in NBA history to triple a team’s win total in one season (7 wins in 2011-12, 21 wins in 2012-13).

An RMAC Hall of Famer, Dunlap spent nine seasons as head coach of MSU Denver (1998-2006) bringing home two national titles.

Dunlap was most recently in Milwaukee as an assistant coach with the Bucks from 2020-2023, where he became an NBA Champion in 2021.

Prior, he was the head coach of Division-1’s Loyola Marymount of the Western Conference from 2014-2020. Dunlap won 81 games at Marymount – ranking him 5th all-time for wins in the program’s history.

Welcome to Grand Junction, Mike Dunlap!

