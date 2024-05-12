CMU baseball secures RMAC title, Denver takes game three on the road versus Minnesota

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)—The Mavericks earned home-field advantage after finishing with the best record in the RMAC at 20-8. They aim to add to their success, trailing by one in the bottom of the third. Kennedy Hara’s single kick-started the inning, followed by Paul Showen-Feld’s hit up the middle. Robert Sharrar’s disciplined walk allowed Hara to score. The Rangers walked eight Maverick batters, and Johnathan Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, bringing Showen-Feld home. The Mavericks led by one. In the bottom of the fourth, Declan Wisener’s double and Joey Blanks’ RBI single extended their lead to five. In the bottom of the seventh, RMAC co-player of the year Robert Sharrar secured two RBI with a single, pushing the lead to eight. Evan Bunavich’s stellar pitching performance, backed by solid defense, led the Mavericks to an 11-1 victory and back-to-back RMAC championships. Joey Blanks stood out offensively, going 3-for-5 with three RBI.

The Denver Nuggets, defending champs, won game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90, rebounding after losing games one and two at home. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 24 points, five assists, and three steals. They aim to even the series in game four scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.

