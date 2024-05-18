CMU Baseball’s season comes to an end

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Diamond at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex was absolutely buzzing as Mavericks’ junior catcher Christos Stefanos belted one deep into left center for a huge three-run shot.

Within moments, the Mavs were within one in the 5th.

But by the time they got to the top of the 6th (Mavs were the away team officially) they trailed by six.

And the defending National Champion Angelo State Rams refused to let up. By the 7th they had led 12-5. By the 8th, they led 15-5. And in the end, the Mavs’ miraculous comeback attempt came up short as they fell 15-8 in the South Central Regional.

The Mavs went 0-2 in the regional tournament as their season comes to an end tonight.

This was truly such a fun season for CMU – whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual observer- and it was especially fun to cover.

The Mavs ranked 3rd in the nation with a .354 batting average and 2nd in the entire country with 106 home runs.

Another RMAC championship. A 12th straight RMAC regular season championship.

What a season for Colorado Mesa.

