Advertisement

CMU Baseball, MLax, and Softball ALL dominate

Big Will Levenson
CMU Baseball, MLax, and Softball ALL dominate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On a big night for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks, CMU got dominant wins in not one, not two but three sports.

The scores:

Baseball:

#11 CMU (30-13) 9 New Mexico Highlands (7-36) 1

Softball:

#25 CMU (40-7) 7 CSU Pueblo (22-30) 1

#25 CMU (41-7) 12 CSU Pueblo (22-31) 3

Men’s Lacrosse (RMAC Semifinal):

(1) CMU (12-4) 22 Adams State (1-13) 2

Highlights from all three games are available in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.