CMU Baseball, MLax, and Softball ALL dominate

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.