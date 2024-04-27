CMU Baseball, MLax, and Softball ALL dominate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On a big night for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks, CMU got dominant wins in not one, not two but three sports.
The scores:
Baseball:
#11 CMU (30-13) 9 New Mexico Highlands (7-36) 1
Softball:
#25 CMU (40-7) 7 CSU Pueblo (22-30) 1
#25 CMU (41-7) 12 CSU Pueblo (22-31) 3
Men’s Lacrosse (RMAC Semifinal):
(1) CMU (12-4) 22 Adams State (1-13) 2
Highlights from all three games are available in the video above.
