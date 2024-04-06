Advertisement

CMU Baseball grabs comeback win over CSU Pueblo with Sergio Romo in attendance

Big Will Levenson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mavs – once down 5-1 – climbed their way back and pulled away to take down CSU Pueblo 16-12 on night 1 of Sergio Romo weekend.

