CMU Baseball drops first game of NCAA tournament, must win Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — NCAA tournament baseball is in town as Colorado Mesa hosts their branch of the South Central Regional.

CMU welcomed two of the best from the Lone Star Conference – Angelo State (defending national champs) and West Texas A&M (18th-ranked team in the nation).

After Angelo State took down WT A&M in game one, that set up a battle between the WT Buffaloes and CMU Mavericks.

West Texas was playing for their season and they certainly looked like it as they stifled a usually on-beat lineup – holding the Mavs to just two runs en route to a 4-2 victory.

Reese Miller was spectacular on the mound for WT pitching all nine innings, throwing 13 strikeouts, and allowing just the two runs on six hits.

Mesa will now face the defending Division-II National Champion Angelo State in game three Friday at 6 at the Diamond.

CMU must win to keep their season alive.

