CMU baseball advance to RMAC championship, CMU softball advance to regional championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)—The stage is set for the RMAC Championship tomorrow, with the number one seeded CMU Mavericks facing off against the number two seeded Regis Rangers. Regis secured a 12-2 victory against Colorado Mines in their second game of the day. The Mavericks need just one more win to clinch back-to-back RMAC titles.

Over on the softball diamond, the Lady Mavericks blanked the 11th-ranked Colorado Christian 5-0 in Game Five of the Division Two South Central Regional in Tyler, Texas. Christa Zagala led the pitching effort, conceding only three hits. Myah Arrieta had a standout performance, going three for four with two doubles, while Miranda Pruit contributed with a home run. Seeded sixth in the regional, CMU will face off against the number two seed, UT Tyler, in the championship game tomorrow at 12 PM. If the Mavericks win Game One, Game Two will follow at 2:30 PM.

