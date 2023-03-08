CMS introduces new incentive program aimed at increasing attendance

A new program being used in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hopes to increase student attendance.

CMS, the Charlotte Hornets, and Bank of America teamed up to launch the ‘Attendance+’ program, which began at Quail Hollow Middle School on February 28. Students with consistent attendance will get tokens for the school’s new book vending machine.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with Quail Hollow’s principal, Rachel Neil, about the program.

“Students are old enough where they are more independent,” said Neil, “yet our students are young enough to need that guidance and encouragement to make those choices to set them up for success.”

