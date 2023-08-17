CMR's Wasson looking to lead on both sides of the ball

Whether on offense or defense, it’s not hard to find River Wasson on the football field.

Chances are, he’ll be wherever the action is.

The all-Eastern AA wide receiver and cornerback is back for his senior season, now taking on a role as a leader for both Rustler units.

“River Wasson is a kid that we’ve really grown to depend upon,” CMR head coach Dennis Morris said. “It’s a lot more than the field, he’s stepped up and taken leadership of both the wide receiver corps and defensive back corps.”

C.M. Russell High's River Wasson led the state last season in interceptions and was the second-leading receiver for the Rustlers.

Prior to last winter's basketball season, CMR hoops coach John Cislo told the Tribune that he felt Wasson was the likely top all-around athlete at the school. It’s an assertion that Morris agrees with wholeheartedly.

“And if he’s not the top athlete in the school, he’s the top competitor,” Morris said. “That’s the fun thing about River, he takes it seriously, everything he does. And he’s long and he’s lean, and he’s got good hands and good feet.”

As a junior, Wasson paced CMR and tied for the Class AA-lead with six interceptions on defense on top of four pass breakups. Two of those picks came on back-to-back possessions in a Rustlers victory over Billings Skyview, taking one all the way back for a touchdown.

Almost a year later, Wasson recalled the play this week after a CMR practice like it was yesterday.

“We were in Cover 2 and the slot receiver was going for the out and the quarterback was staring him down, so I just jumped it and took it to the house,” Wasson said.

Paired with his athletic ability, Wasson’s understanding of the game has allowed many aspects to seem as if they were second nature, Morris said.

“What we’ve seen from River is him growing into his body and grow into his strength and find his confidence,” Morris said. “He’s playing football right now without thinking about playing football. He’s having a great time doing and we’re having a great time watching it.”

As a wideout, Wasson was the second-leading receiver for the Rustlers behind all-stater Gus Nunez, with 614 yards on 38 catches and a pair of touchdowns. The breakout year as an all-conference performer on both sides of the ball set Wasson up nicely moving ahead, he said.

“It felt good because it was my first season being on varsity, so I didn’t know how good I was going to be or what I was going to do,” Wasson said. “It put a lot of confidence in me that I can compete.”

Wasson said he learned much from former stars such as Nunez, Tanner Grove and running back A.J. LaFurge, all of whom committed to play for Carroll College this fall.

“They were great leaders and they taught me a lot of stuff,” Wasson said. “Even before the season we would go out and do drills and one-on-ones.”

Now entering the 2023 season, Wasson has taken on the role as one of the leaders of the CMR locker room.

“I want to take on the role of teaching the younger kids everything I know and help them learn CMR football,” he said. “And obviously just competing and doing everything I can to get some wins.”

Wasson also serves as the Rustlers emergency quarterback should the need arise, Morris said, as he played under center his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Also a participant in CMR basketball and track and field, Wasson said he’s weighing his options for college but at the moment is leaning toward football.

The Rustlers kick off the season at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. as they welcome in Kalispell Flathead.

Photo was provided courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared's Detours.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: CMR's Wasson looking to lead on both sides of the ball