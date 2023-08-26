CMR blows past Kalispell Flathead to open season

It took about a quarter for the C.M. Russell High offense to dust off the cobwebs in its season opener Friday night.

However, the defense was firing on all cylinders.

The defensive unit forced four first-half turnovers and racked up three sacks as the Rustlers (1-0) blew past Kalispell Flathead 33-0 in the nonconference football contest at Memorial Stadium.

C.M. Russell High head coach Dennis Morris speaks to the team following a victory over Kalispell Flathead Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Junior linebacker Tallin McCartney intercepted two Brave passes in the game while Ben Hoiland and Korbin Handa snagged picks of their own for CMR. Defensive linemen Kaiden Clement and Nick Donester and linebacker Dorian White all tallied sacks as the Rustlers seized control of the line of scrimmage.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids and the effort they put in,” CMR head coach Dennis Morris said. “I told them, there’s a lot of highlights in tonight’s film and there’s a lot of lowlights. That first half — and I’m talking offensively, I thought the defense played really well in the first half and second — offensively I don’t think we had three plays in a row without shooting ourselves in the foot somehow. Lots of penalties and things we have to clean up. But the effort was there, and that’s what we need. Now, it’s time to make that Week 1 to Week 2 gain.”

Senior receiver and defensive back River Wasson put the Rustlers on the board with a punt return up the middle for a touchdown in the first quarter before receivers Chase Morgan and Drew Etcheberry each hauled in scores in the second frame.

Sophomore starter Caleb Taylor slung a pair of touchdowns in his first varsity start with one interception. Full stats were not immediately available Friday night.

An errant Flathead snap on a punt deep in its own territory flew out of the back of the end zone late in the first half as well for a safety as CMR took a 23-0 lead into the break.

McCartney returned his second interception down to the Flathead 17-yard line on the opening possession of the third, leading to a Clement seven-yard rushing score three plays later. Sophomore kicker Riley Melone added a 28-yard field goal in the third stanza as well.

The Rustlers finish out their non-league schedule at 7 p.m. next Friday with a road game at Missoula Big Sky.

C.M. Russell High 33, Flathead 0

Flathead 0 0 0 0 - 0

CMR 7 16 10 0 - 33

First quarter

CMR - River Wasson punt return (Riley Melone kick (6:39)

Second quarter

CMR - Chase Morgan 38 pass from Caleb Taylor (Melone kick) (8:30)

CMR - Safety (Flathead snap out of end zone) (2:44)

CMR - Drew Etcheberry 12 pass from Taylor (Melone kick) (1:30)

Third quarter

CMR - Kaiden Clement 7 run (Melone kick) (10:17)

CMR - Melone 28 field goal (7:24)

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: CMR blows past Kalispell Flathead to open season