CMPD ran in annual Special Olympics Torch Run in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ran the annual Special Olympics North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Tuesday.

This 5k run began at the Law Enforcement Center and ran through Uptown Charlotte.

Department leaders say the LETR is the largest year-round public awareness and Grassroots fundraising campaign for the Special Olympics.

The final leg of the run will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The LETR raises funds to support Special Olympics athletes in North Carolina.

