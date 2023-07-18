CMC sounds off on Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard not landing extensions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Monday was not a good day for NFL running backs.

Pro Bowl backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all failed to reach long-term extension agreements with their respective teams before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

That means the lead running backs for the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will play on the one-year franchise tag in the 2023 NFL season, though Pollard officially signed his $10.1 franchise tender thus far. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Jacobs and Barkley are not expected to report to the start of training camp.

Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard are the latest victims of a harsh running back market. As Schefter noted, the last player at the position to ink a long-term deal with an average annual salary of $10 million or more was Nick Chubb nearly two years ago.

49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey expressed his disappointment with the contract sagas on Monday.

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023

He wasn't the only running back to voice his opinion, either. Here's a look at how the rest of NFL Twitter reacted:

At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023

This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag. https://t.co/sRYfAKwrpQ — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 17, 2023

If you would’ve told me when I played that stud RBs like Saquon & Josh Jacobs would make half of what the top OGs make… 😳 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 17, 2023

Josh Jacobs got an All Pro, a rushing title, and has missed like 5 games total in a 4 year span and still couldn’t get a contract done lmao. The market is cooked — 🤾🏾‍♂️ (@MaskedAntler) July 17, 2023

saquon and josh jacobs fighting for max strus money 😔 — Steph (@stephxghost) July 17, 2023

