CMC signs lucrative two-year contract extension with 49ers

Christian McCaffrey will remain with the 49ers for at least the next few seasons

The superstar running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year award recipient signed a two-year contract extension with San Francisco on Tuesday, the team announced. The extension is for two years and $38 million, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first reported.

McCaffrey originally was under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 NFL season, and his extension now will keep him in the Red and Gold through the 2027 season while making him the league's highest-paid running back at an average annual value of $19 million per season.

After originally signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, McCaffrey -- as Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti pointed out on X -- now will be owed $62 million over the next four seasons after tacking on two additional years with the 49ers.

And there's little doubt that he's worth it. McCaffrey has elevated the 49ers' offense since he was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2022 season.

In 2023, his first full season in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, McCaffrey recorded 272 carries for 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air on his way to being crowned the league's best offensive player.

McCaffrey reported to 49ers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping the team's optional organized team activity (OTA) workouts last month due to an undisclosed reason.

After agreeing to a new contract, McCaffrey now can focus on preparing for the 2024 season.

