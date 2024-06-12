CMC ‘not superstitious at all' about landing ‘Madden' cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey isn't concerned about any "curse" after the 49ers running back landed the coveted cover of the upcoming "Madden NFL 25" video game.

While some view the honor as a bad omen for both the player and team represented on the cover, McCaffrey looks at it as nothing but a dream come true.

"Yeah, no. I'm not superstitious at all about it," McCaffrey told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday's episode of "The Insiders." "I was so excited, man. This was such an honor ... When I first got the call, I was in shock. It's something that I just never thought would happen to me. I never thought that somebody would call and tell me I'm on the cover of 'Madden.'

"So when I got the call, I wasn't thinking about any curse. I was just excited. I think that stuff is kind of myth, and whatever happens, happens. But I'm excited to be on the cover."

No, Christian McCaffrey doesn't believe in curses.



The Madden NFL 25 cover star explained why on The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/3RbY1NLJkn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2024

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is enjoying quite the month of June, having also just signed a lucrative two-year contract extension with the 49ers that keeps in him the Bay through 2027.

McCaffrey served as a catalyst for San Francisco's already elite offense after the Carolina Panthers traded him to the 49ers in October 2022, helping quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. reach the NFC Championship Game that season and then Super Bowl LVIII the next year.

In his first full season with the 49ers during the 2023 campaign, McCaffrey tallied 272 carries for 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while recording 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air -- proving he certainly isn't one who can be impacted by any hypothetical "curses."

Besides, plenty of NFL players have graced the cover of 'Madden' and gone on to find success, like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won Super Bowl LIV shortly after earning the honor.

Could McCaffrey be next to become the video game's face and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy within the same 12 months? Only time will tell.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast