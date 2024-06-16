CMC landing ‘Madden' cover is full-circle moment for 49ers star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey and "Madden" have gone hand in hand long before the 49ers star running back graced the cover of this year's version of the game.

McCaffrey officially was revealed as the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 25" last week, a video game that he, like many young sports fans, grew up playing.

And simply "playing" the game might be an understatement.

McCaffrey's father, Ed, joined former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on the latest episode of "RG3 and The Ones" podcast, where he discussed his son's latest honor and revealed just how dedicated Christian and his brothers were to the game as kids.

”It's incredible because I know it's a dream of his,” the elder McCaffrey said. "It sounds crazy, right? It's a video game, it's not what's happening on the field but John Madden was a Legend and his video game is legendary. Like every kid who has anything to do with football plays that game and him and his brothers and all their friends.

"I mean they played for hours, and hours, and hours in our basement and I've got broken controllers and a hole in the wall to prove it. But you know it's just like collecting football cards when I was a kid was kind of you know something every kid did and you dreamed of maybe one day playing in the NFL, or playing in a Super Bowl. I think for today's kids that are in their 20s and 30s, you know being on a Madden cover, that's something that you aspire to.”

I mean, who hasn't had a "gamer moment" or two before? Anyone who has played "Madden" knows how competitive it can get.

Now fast forward a handful of years and it will be the game with McCaffrey on the cover that frustrates a whole new generation of kids.

