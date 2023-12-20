CMC hilariously details facial hair race vs. 49ers teammate Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While leading the 49ers' offense to the top of the NFL's statistical leaderboards, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey also are neck-and-neck for the league’s MVP award.

However, there’s another race the star tandem potentially could compete in.

On the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, McCaffrey recently was asked who could grow a “playoff beard” faster between himself and Purdy.

“I don’t know if Brock [Purdy] has ever had a strand of hair coming out of his face. He’s still going through puberty, I think,” McCaffrey explained. “If you want to talk about the upside potential of somebody, I mean, he’s just now hitting puberty. He’ll be here for the next 20 years at this rate.”

McCaffrey didn’t hold back on his second-year quarterback who is just 23 years old. But the All-Pro running back acknowledged his own failures regarding facial hair growth and connection.

“I can grow it,” McCaffrey said. “It just looks horrible because I can’t connect with the mustache. So, I end up getting the Narnia and with the chin strap, I end up looking like an idiot.”

Purdy discussed the topic back in February and embraced the jokes about his baby face.

"Man, I know. All my teammates are like, 'Dude, when did you get your driver's license, like right when you got here?' " Purdy laughed. "And I'm like, 'Guys, come on.' But no, I shave like, every two days, but guys just don't believe it.

"But it's all good."

The 49ers share an NFL-best 11-3 record with the Baltimore Ravens, whom they’ll face in a potential Super Bowl preview on Christmas Day. San Francisco certainly will rely on Purdy and McCaffrey to continue their dominance in Week 16 at Levi’s Stadium.

While the 49ers have a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy on their mind, the facial hair race in the 49ers' backfield clearly is just as important.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast