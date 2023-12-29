CMC hilariously clowns USC after hat signature prank backfires originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Amid 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s MVP-caliber season, the 27-year-old was forced to recall his electric Stanford days.

When signing merchandise for Fanatics’ social media team, the Cardinal great was met by a USC Trojans hat, which McCaffrey hilariously disapproved of.

“What the hell?” McCaffrey laughed in wonder. “This is why you guys are doing this? I’m not signing that.”

.@Fanatics tried to get former Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey to sign a USC hat and his response is hilarious 🤣#49ers x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/0jDaNxGvC8 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 28, 2023

Initially, McCaffrey refused to sign the hat. But his creative expertise took over.

“You know what I’ll put?” McCaffrey villainously asked. “I’ll look up the score of the Pac-12 Championship game from 2015. Trying to pull a quick one on me? Who’s the USC guy here? No one? Camera guy? You guys Pac-12?”

McCaffrey continued his reverse prank on Fanatics and Trojan fans by listing his dominant stats from Stanford and USC’s Pac-12 title game in 2015.

“Stanford 41, USC 22,” McCaffrey recited aloud. “Let’s just look up some info on the game. I don’t know if I even remember this game. CMC, 461 all-purpose yards, receiving touchdown, rush touchdown, pass touchdown.”

McCaffrey broke Barry Sanders’ single-season all-purpose yards record in the performance, finishing with 3,864 total yards. In the record-setting game, he posted 207 yards rushing, 105 yards receiving, and 149 yards on kick and punt returns, while also throwing a touchdown pass.

#️⃣1️⃣ • 2015 Pac-12 Championship vs. #20 USC@CMC_22 totals 4️⃣6️⃣1️⃣ all-purpose yards with rushing, receiving and passing TDs to earn MVP honors and lead the Cardinal to the 🏆



McCaffrey had 207 rushing, 105 receiving, 149 return and 11 passing yards in the win!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/06UwYffQsw — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) May 21, 2020

While leading San Francisco to its impressive 11-4 record, McCaffrey had to protect his Cardinal pride with his trolling of the Trojans.

Fanatics thought it could pull a fast one on the Stanford star, but McCaffrey refused to be caught sleeping.

