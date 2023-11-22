CMC compares Kittle's 49ers leadership style to ex-Panthers teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Tight end George Kittle is in his sixth season as a 49ers team captain.

As far as his style of leadership, Kittle takes a much different approach than relying on fiery, emotionally charged speeches and challenging teammates to raise their level of play.

Kittle is a quipster who is relentlessly upbeat, positive and looking to have a good time.

Running back Christian McCaffrey’s locker is next to Kittle’s, and he sees similarities to a high-profile former teammate from his days with the Carolina Panthers.

“Cam Newton was awesome in that way,” McCaffrey said. “Unique and funny and special and made football fun and was also such a great leader. Cam knew everybody’s name in the building.

“Very different (from Kittle), but similar in different ways — has fun with the game and is a great player.”

Newton played quarterback in the NFL for 11 seasons, 10 with the Panthers. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player. McCaffrey and Newton were teammates for four seasons.

In the heat of games, it’s not uncommon for Kittle to make humorous observations or seek the overhead camera to mug or play a game of paper-rock-scissors.

“George is so unique and such a fun player to be around,” McCaffrey said. “Great teammate. Great friend. Has such a high standard for himself, works his butt off every single day.”

McCaffrey generally remains in serious mode during games, so he pays only so much attention to Kittle’s antics. When asked for something funny Kittle has said in the huddle, McCaffrey had nothing to offer.

“I have no idea,” he said. “Sometimes I tune everything out. I’m just listening to one voice, and that’s Brock (Purdy).”

