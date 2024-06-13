CM: Wieffer and Simic discussed as Milan-Feyenoord axis heats up

The phone line between AC Milan and Feyenoord is heating up as we approach the summer transfer window, with two players above all the subject of discussions.

According to Calciomercato.com, Mats Wieffer is the new name for Milan. The Feyenoord defensive midfielder is being eyed to continue the great tradition of Dutch players to wear the Rossonero, while also filling what many perceive to be an obvious gap in the current squad.

He is a Netherlands international just like Tijjani Reijnders, with nine appearances and one goal to his name. The scouting department have followed him during the season and the reports are positive, because they believe he is a great ‘filter’ in front of the defence but also a good creater.

Milan have already started initial contacts with Wieffer’s agents to understand the feasibility of the operation. Feyenoord’s initial asking price is quite high at €25m, so the club will talk about it again later, probably after they have signed a striker for Paulo Fonseca.

The other player in question is Jan-Carlo Simic who is at a crossroads. He must decided whether to renew his contract – expiring in 2025 – with Milan or start thinking about a different future.

Negotiations with the club are at a standstill and in recent days Feyenoord have shown strong interest, so who knows if Milan’s move for Wieffer could lead to some kind of an exchange deal.