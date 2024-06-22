CM: Why Milan still lead the Zirkzee race despite intent from Man Utd

Joshua Zirkzee remains AC Milan’s number one target for the summer transfer window but they are no longer the only concrete option for him, a report claims.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan have already communicated to Bologna their intent to pay the €40m release clause present in Zirkzee’s contract and already have an agreement in principle on personal terms with the player.

What’s holding back the deal? The request of his agent, Kia Joorabchian, on commissions. The first request for €15m was returned to the sender by the Rossoneri with some irritation, but it is clear that if Milan wants to get to a final agreement they must find a way to resolve the issue.

It will be necessary to negotiate, it will be a long and complex game of chess but to unblock the negotiation it will be necessary to find an agreement on commissions, an agreement that the management are trying to obtain with Joorabchian.

The €40m clause in Zirkzee’s contract begins on July 1st but does not expire on July 15th, rather its validity extends throughout the next month, ending in the first days of August. That adds a bit more room to manoeuvre for Milan, but also other interested teams.

Speaking of competition, in recent days there has been word of concrete interest from Manchester United, looking for a player with Zirkzee’s characteristics to join Rasmus Hojlund. In reality, the Red Devils are interested, but have not yet contacted Bologna to affirm their willingness to pay the clause.

It is highly likely that this will arrive in the next few days, but, as things currently stand Milan remain ahead in the race and once that agreement on commissions comes, they can get things over the line.