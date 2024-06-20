CM: Where Fonseca ranks among top earners in Serie A – the figures

After AC Milan announced Paulo Fonseca, a report has emerged about how his wage ranks compared to some other Serie A managers.

The merry-go-round of Milan’s manager situation finally ended last week with the appointment of Fonseca, and now planning can commence for the future if it had not already. However, his appointment has been the topic of criticism for some due to a potential lack of progress from Stefano Pioli.

Some have suggested that Fonseca is not the step needed to go forward after Pioli, and rather Fonseca’s appointment is a step sideways, albeit with him having a lower wage. Instead, some would have preferred a move for a manager with a higher reputation and in turn, higher wages.

Yet, Fonseca’s contract is small compared to others at the top end of Serie A, as the list by Calciomercato.com suggests.

Antonio Conte – Napoli (€6.5m) Simone Inzaghi – Inter (€5.5m) Thiago Motta – Juventus (€3.5m) Daniele De Rossi – Roma (€3m) Gian Piero Gasperini – Atalanta (€3m) Paulo Fonseca – Milan (€2.5m) Vincenzo Italiano – Bologna (€2.1m) Raffaele Palladino – Fiorentina (€1.6m) Marco Baroni – Lazio (€1.5m) Cesc Fabregas – Como (€1m) Alberto Gilardino – Genoa (€1m) Alessandro Nest – Monza (€1m) Davide Nicola – Cagliari (€1m) Paolo Vanoli – Torino (€1m) Eusebio Di Francesco – Venezia (€0.75m) Kosta Runjaic – Udinese (€0.75m) Roberto D’Aversa – Empoli (€0.6m) Fabio Pecchia – Parma (€0.6m) Paolo Zanetti – Hellas Verona (€0.6m) Luca Gotti – Lecce (€0.5m)

It has been reported that at the end of two years, Fonseca may re-sign with Milan, and there could be a higher wage negotiated, but for the club who finished in second last season, getting a manager on the fifth highest salary is shrewd business.

However, it is understandable why some may view it as concerning, especially with Milan being in a fantastic commercial position.