CM: Torino hope for Buongiorno auction – Milan, Napoli and Inter show interest

Alessandro Buongiorno is at the centre of a lot of rumours at the moment regarding his future, and a report has given the latest updates on his situation.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Antonio Conte wants Buongiorno at Napoli and in recent days he had an informal chat with him in a restaurant in Turin to reiterate the esteem that he has for him.

The next step is for formal negotiations to begin with Torino president Urbano Cairo who continues to ask for €40m to sell his captain. This asking price is also thanks to the interest shown by Inter, Milan and some Premier League clubs – Tottenham above all – which risk generating an auction effect.

Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced that he will have the budget available once Victor Osimhen leaves to either PSG or England. The showcase of the European Championships can increase foreign competition too, which is why Napoli want to move quickly.

Torino want €40-45m to sell now and they do not seem willing to accept any counterparts in an exchange deal. The Neapolitans wants to get ahead of the competition and plans to propose an initial offer of €30m.

Calciomercato.com add that Napoli have begun to negotiate the entourage of the player but Il Toro will wait until the end of the European Championship in order to increase his price.