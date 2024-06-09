CM: Tomori aiming for Milan relaunch under Fonseca after latest England snub

The decision by Gareth Southgate to exclude Fikayo Tomori from the England squad for the European Championship has attracted criticism, and now he will look to rebound with AC Milan from the summer.

As Calciomercato.com report, Tomori was unfortunately unable to make the cut for the European Championship which will be played in Germany from Friday 14 June to 14 July. Gareth Southgate also excluded the Milan defender from the list of 30 preliminary call-ups too.

The fans didn’t take it very well and while the player was in Australia for the end-of-season friendly match against Roma, a chant from the fans started Rossoneri against the England coach. It is not the first time that Tomori has been left at home, given he was snubbed for the Qatar World Cup.

During the 2023-24 season the former Chelsea man was always a starter for Stefano Pioli’s Milan when he was available: he played 35 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals. In general, he has been a consistent performer since his arrival.

He missed three matches due to suspension and was out from the end of December 2023 to late February of this year due to a muscle injury to his right hamstring. He returned at the beginning of March during the match against Lazio.

The report adds that Tomori will also be a key player in Paulo Fonseca’s Milan, implying that there is no real possibility of him moving anywhere this summer.