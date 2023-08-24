CM Russell hosts Flathead as 2023 high school football season gets started in Great Falls

CMR head football coach Dennis Morris watches from the sidelines during Friday night's game against Billings Senior at Memorial Stadium.

Entering his 20th year of coaching and fourth as C.M. Russell High mentor, Dennis Morris is as high on his squad this season as he can remember.

Typical questions remain, such as how certain players will fit in and how young competitors will respond for the first time on a varsity field.

However, what Morris has seen behind the scenes this offseason has given him tremendous confidence.

“What I’m talking about is maybe not the raw talent and the ability to win, but the effort, the attitude, and being crisp and being on time and flying around and older guys coaching the young guys on the field, it’s been incredible,” Morris said. “I couldn’t feel any better about where we are and we’re ready for a test Friday night, that’s for sure.”

The Rustlers kick off the regular season with a nonconference matchup with Kalispell Flathead at Memorial Stadium Friday night at 7.

CMR finished 3-7 last fall in a season that saw injuries in key spots and close defeats, ending with a first-round playoff loss to eventual state semifinalist Missoula Sentinel.

However, the Rustlers return a number of players with significant experience as well as some promising upstarts.

One such underclassman stepping in at quarterback is sophomore Caleb Taylor, the younger brother of former All-State signal-caller Cole Taylor. The younger Taylor has been immersed in the program for several years, Morris said, and has shown great poise and work ethic to earn the starting job.

“He might take a couple lumps, but he’s been around a long time and it’s his time,” Morris said. “He throws a great ball. He doesn’t quite have his brother’s legs but those are coming. I think we’re going to expect big things from him this year, but quarterback play for CMR in the future is going to be pretty dang good.”

Backing up Taylor is another sophomore in Damon Montano, a highly talented runner and efficient passer who will also start on defense as a safety.

Protecting the sophomore quarterback is an offensive line that brings back four of five starters, including all-Eastern AA tackle Kael Barnes. Senior Shawn Tadlock comes back after having season-ending shoulder surgery last year, as does Tug Amundson, who also missed time last fall with an ailment. Junior Cody Hoehn is another returner for CMR, while classmate John Szewczyk has earned his way into the starting front.

“It has definitely been placed on the O-line’s shoulders that Caleb is not to be touched, and they’re taking that very serious,” Morris said. “And they’re all guys that have playing experience.”

Senior River Wasson, an all-conference performer on both sides of the ball last season, leads the receiving corps after hauling in 38 passes for over 600 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chase Morgan, used primarily in the past as a returner and scat-back, will be starting on the outside at wideout this year as will former junior varsity quarterback Ben Hoiland. Sophomore Drew Etcheberry has also earned a starting spot at receiver for the Rustlers.

Senior Kaiden Clement, an all-conference performer at defensive end and fullback last year, will be CMR’s starting tailback, while junior Keegan Fuller will be the change-of-pace back.

“Kaiden is going to be playing a lot of football for us,” Morris said, “because he’s maybe the best defensive end in the state, arguably.”

Senior linebacker Dorian White is the team’s leading returning tackler, while Wasson tied for the Class AA lead at defensive back with six interceptions. Nicholas Donester is also a returning starter on the defensive line.

“Donester is a guy that maybe not many people know, but they are going to this year because he’s a phenomenal football player and he’s strong and he’s fast,” Morris said.

Sophomore linebacker Hunter Lee will also start for CMR, while Bradyn Brown and Ian Dalgardo will be in the defensive backfield rotation along with Wasson and Montano.

“Just kind of sprinkled in all over, we’re trying out a lot of young kids,” Morris said of the defense.

Flathead has had some obstacles in preseason preparation due to wildfire smoke in northwestern Montana, Morris said. The Braves had their intersquad scrimmage shut down due to unhealthy air conditions, so the teams have not exchanged film ahead of Friday’s contest.

“So we’re kind of playing this game on a gentlemen phone call,” Morris said. “‘This is what CMR is going to do, this is what Flathead is going to do.’” We’re not going to worry about any of their players, just worry about our schemes and make adjustments on the fly. I think it’s a great opening match for us and we’ll be able to get a lot of guys in the football game and do a lot of evaluation. That’s what these preseason nonconference games are about.”

