CM: River Plate to rival Independiente for signing of Milan centre-back

Marco Pellegrino’s future must be decided this summer and two clubs from his home country are interested in signing him, a report claims.

As Calciomercato.com report, Milan signed Pellegrino from Platense for just over €3m, but the Argentine central defender (who has an Italian passport) was unable to find any playing time, making just one appearance against Napoli.

That was too little to help his development, so the club and player opted for a loan spell in January and he went to Salernitana. There he found a little more space, but not too much: 10 appearances of which only five were as a starter, reaching just short of 550 total minutes played.

Pellegrino thus returns to Milan, but for him there is the possibility of another loan move to find more consistent playing time and the first potential solutions are already emerging.

Relevo stated that Club Atlético Independiente from Avellanedo have asked Milan to have him on loan for the 2024-25 season, but River Plate have also established themselves as a contender.

Pellegrino is tied to Milan by a long contract, which expires on 30 June 2028. The club do not seem to be considering a permanent sale at the moment given his age and potential.