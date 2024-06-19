CM: Real Madrid starlet shines on the big stage – why Milan may feel regret

Arda Guler scored an early contender for the goal of the tournament yesterday during Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia in Dortmund, and AC Milan might just be looking on with some regret.

As Calciomercato.com recall, Guler took the ball in midfield, made a dart towards the centre, looked up at the goalkeeper and let fly with a missile of a shot that had a slight curl into the top corner, putting Turkey 2-1 up.

Guler’s breakthrough came at Fenerbahçe where surpassed Jude Bellingham to become the youngest player to score and assist in a European competition (in that case the Europa League). Now, he shares a dressing room with the Englishman.

Real Madrid signed him last summer for €20m plus €10m in bonuses, and after a start to the season held back by an injury he slowly found more and more playing time. Carlo Ancelotti was even apologetic: “He deserved to play more.”

The reason that his name will be familiar to Milan fans is because the club were strongly linked with a move for the 19-year-old in the build-up to the 2023 summer transfer window, attracted by his release clause.

In fact, the Rossoneri had decided to trigger that €17.5m clause but the player chose to go to Madrid instead. Last month the teenager explained why he chose Los Blancos, but the management might just be feeling like they missed out.