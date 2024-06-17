CM: Real Madrid remain watching as Milan set to sign Jimenez – the future clause

Reports from this morning suggest that AC Milan will complete the signing of Alex Jimenez, but there is a clause that the Rossoneri must be wary of, given Real Madrid will watch their former player with interest.

This season, Jimenez has been a sensation for the Primavera squad, and he has been rewarded with sporadic appearances with the senior side in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Following this, a deal has been agreed to make his move permanent, as was reported during the weekend.

However, there is a clause in his deal that Milan will have to be wary of moving forward. As Calciomercato.com reports, the Spanish full-back will stay with the Rossoneri, this time on a permanent deal.

There is a drawback, though. Whilst the Diavolo officially have Jimenez permanently, Madrid can buy him in the future due to the buy-back clause inserted into the deal, and whilst this figure is ‘higher’ than what Milan have paid if he progresses at a rate similar to this season, the Spanish club could get themselves a bargain.

Whilst the plan for Jimenez’s future has been laid by the Diavolo, they will have to be wary of the clause that could eventually loom over them.