CM Punk PUMPS…YOU…UP for NASCAR on NBC Sports (Video)

“You want to be the best in the world? Well guess what…so does everybody else.”

That’s how CM Punk opens his NASCAR primer ahead of coverage returning to NBC Sports this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois and continuing throughout the rest of the regular season and entirety of the playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coverage begins on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streaming live via the NBC Sports app.

With only 10 races remaining in the regular season, the push for the playoffs is officially on. As CM Punk ends the video above, “what are [drivers] going to do to be the one standing at the top when it’s all said and done?”

The wait is over. We all get to find out starting this weekend.