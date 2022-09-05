CM Punk goes on hilarious rant about hatred for the Penguins in press conference

CM Punk is not shy about his super-fandom of the Chicago Blackhawks, and apparently no less shy about his hate for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have amassed quite the following in the hockey world with their success over the last decade and change, celebrating three Stanley Cup championships while being treated to displays of unique skill from superstars like Sydney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

But, as with any sports franchise that enjoys a successful run, the team has also accumulated a number of haters over the years.

Count legendary American wrestler CM Punk among them.

After winning the AEW World Championship at 2022 All Out on Sunday Night, CM Punk, born Philip Brooks, took the time to express his dislike for the Penguins when he spotted a reporter sporting a black and gold cap.

"What's your name, sir?" he asked the reporter. "F*** the Pittsburgh Penguins. What are you doing man?"

Before he left the press conference, Punk made sure to remind the room that he does not care for the Pens and their stars, past or present.

"F*** Sydney Crosby, f*** Malkin. You know what, f*** Ron Francis, how about that?" he exclaimed. "I'm still f****** pissed about [1992]."

The 43-year-old was born and raised in the Chicago Area and is a diehard Blackhawks fan. In 1992, when Punk was 14, the Blackhawks and Penguins met in the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately for the wrestler and the city of Chicago, Pittsburgh easily dispatched the Hawks in a four-game sweep and secured their second-consecutive Cup with a star-studded lineup featuring names like Francis, Bryan Trottier, Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemieux.

While the Blackhawks and Penguins have not met in the finals since, Punk could find solace in his own team's recent successes, with Chicago enjoying a dynastic run with three championships between 2010 and 2015.

Who took Lord Stanley's mug in the following two seasons, you may ask? You guessed it.

Damn those pesky Pens.

