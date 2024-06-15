CM: Overcrowding and pre-planning – Why Saelemaekers’ future is away from Milan

After spending last season on loan at Bologna, AC Milan have made a decision about Alex Saelemaekers’ future, and there are two reasons why the Belgian will not continue with the Rossoneri, a report has claimed.

Although there is a term in his loan contract meaning the Belgian could permanently sign for the Rossoblu, it will not be taken, meaning he will return to Milanello in the summer. However, the plan is not for him to remain there.

Instead, Milan are trying to find suitors for the winger, and there are two main reasons for this, according to a report from Calciomercato.com (via Radio Rossonera).

Their report suggests that last summer it was determined that he would leave the club permanently, regardless of Bologna’s decision, and whilst they did not take up the option, this plan will remain in place.

Additionally, there is now an issue of overcrowding in the position. When Saelemaekers departed, Christian Pulisic, Noah Okafor, and Samuel Chukwueze arrived, meaning the need for another winger among the ranks is non-existent, especially when the club can earn a nice fee for the Belgian.

Finally, the report suggests that Torino and Juventus are interested in his services, and both could be an option for the Rossoneri as they look to bolster their budget. Alternatively, reports have suggested that he could be used in a deal for Alessandro Buongiorno.